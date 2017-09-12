PASEO outdoor art party to take over Taos

The PASEO Project will host its fourth annual free PASEO outdoor art festival this year Saturday (Sept. 23) in Taos and will feature installation, performance and projection art from local artists and youths, as well as New York based artists, Motomichi Nakamura and The Illuminator, and fire artist, Jamie Vaida.

The main event, Party on the Plaza, will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the Taos Plaza and will feature a 4-hour sound and light experience with music by sound masters Kanizzle and Dubvirus. The show will be accompanied by Nakamura’s animated monster projections onto the façade of Hotel La Fonda de Taos. Additionally, Vaida, who has produced works for Burning Man, will install two custom-crafted sculptures that will use fire and sound to react to audience input. Visitors will also find a silent disco that will merge three DJ booths, with 10 DJs, into 500 multi-channel headsets. There will also be an installation by The Illuminator, of Occupy Wall Street fame, that will project community member’s hopes for Taos onto the adobe walls surrounding the Plaza.

This year’s PASEO will also feature a rich community aspect, as works from local businesses and Taos County middle and high schools will be featured throughout the festival. Twirl, a local play and discovery space, will be hosting Twirl’s Eye Play, a collection of interactive and immersive optical illusions, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, winning images from a local student STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) Monster Design Challenge will be projected all around Taos Plaza in the style of Nakamura’s monsters.

“The PASEO is a truly one-of-a-kind festival that really speaks to the rich art scene that Taos has become so well known for,” said Karina Armijo, Director of Marketing and Tourism for the Town of Taos. “We’re very excited to welcome such innovative and futuristic displays to our historic plaza.”

To learn more about this year’s PASEO and the Paseo Project, visit paseoproject.org.