Performance marries music and dance

Festival Ballet Albuquerque Dancers Featured in Music from Angel Fire’s Staging of “A Soldier’s Tale”

Music from Angel Fire’s Artistic Director Ida Kavafian is bringing the rarely seen staging of Stravisky’s “A Soldier’s Tale” to the Taos Center for the Arts 7 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 27).

Dancers from the Festival Ballet Albuquerque will join musicians and actors onstage in a transformative performance conducted by Guillermo Figueroa. “A Soldier’s Tale” dates back to 1918 and tells the story of a Russian soldier, who as he heads home on leave, is enticed by the Devil to trade his beloved violin for a book that can predict his future.

As part of this season’s theme of “Storytelling,” Music from Angel Fire’s production comes to life with the narration of Toby Appel and features nationally-acclaimed festival musicians.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 575.377.3233, or at the Taos Center for the Arts one hour before the performance. The Taos Center for the Arts is located at 145 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM. Ticket prices $35. Festival information, concert programming and dates can be found at www.musicfromangelfire.org.

Each year Music from Angel Fire’s Summer Festival draws musicians, composers, conductors and music lovers to northern New Mexico from around the country to perform and celebrate an impressive array of works from the great Classical, Romantic, Baroque and contemporary composers. And this year