'Pick Your Poison' race scores big with competitors

By
Provided
-
Questa Mayor/Taos County Commissioner Mark Gallegos after his 2nd place 5K finish. (Photo by Kelly Butwinski/Questa Economic Development Fund)

The Questa High School Drama Club and the Questa Economic Development Fund teamed up to create the first foot race at the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument: the physically rigorous Pick Your Poison 5K and 10K Runs. 31 runners signed up for the inaugural event. The challenging and technical course included the Big Arsenic and Little Arsenic Trails at the Wild & Scenic Rivers which is how course director Bill MacDonald chose the event name.

 
Kimber MacDonald, Race Director and Questa High School Drama Coach, took the plunge in starting a new tradition in Questa. “Our primary goal was to showcase the Monument by bringing new folks to town, a secondary was raising funds for out trip to New York City for our Drama Club,” said Kimber. Thanks in part to race registrations and local business sponsorship, both goals were achieved.
 
With no injuries and smiling faces around, the event was an enormous success. Plans are underway for the 2018 Pick Your Poison Races.
Female 10K Podium Winners (Photo by Kelly Butwinski/Questa Economic Development Fund)
1st place 10k male Guillermo Canedo approaching the finish line. (Photo by Kelly Butwinski/Questa Economic Development Fund)
An enthusiastic 10K 3rd place finish crossing by Ryan Venti. (Photo by Kelly Butwinski/Questa Economic Development Fund)

