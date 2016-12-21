Polar Bear Stomp highlights First Day Hikes

The third annual Polar Bear Stomp at Eagle Nest Lake is one of several free, guided hikes sponsored by New Mexico State Parks in 16 state parks on New Year’s Day as partof America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.

The 2017 Polar Bear Stomp is scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at Eagle Nest Lake State Park. Participants will follow members of theFriends of Eagle Nest Lake and Cimarron Canyon State Parks through a 3-mile winding trail that goes around the lake and into EagleNest. Visitors may see numerous animals such as: elk, deer, coyotes, bald eagles and well as many other raptors. Park fees are waived for this event. Meet at the Visitor Center.575-377-1594.

Snow will dictate whether people will be able to use snowshoes or plain boots on the trail. Bring: water, snowshoes, snacks, sunblock, warm clothes

Sugarite Canyon State Parkoutside Ratonis offering a 2-mile guided hike on the Lake Maloya Trail at 11:30 a.m. Meet at the Lake Maloya trailhead. Hike along a beautiful frozen lake and listen for “singing ice.” Consider the park’s rejuvenation since the 2011 fire. Afterwards, a Polar Bear Plunge is planned for 1 p.m.575-445-5607.

“We are excited to host First Day Hikes as part of this national effort to get people outdoors and into our parks. First Day Hikesare a great way to cure cabin fever and burn off those extra holiday calories by starting off the New Year with an invigorating walkor hike in one of your beautiful state parks,” said Christy Tafoya, New Mexico State Parks Director.

First Day Hikes originated over 20 years ago, at a state park in Milton, Massachusetts.