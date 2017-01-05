Polar Bear Stompers brave wind for first day hike

Twentyparticipants braved during the third annual Polar Bear Stomp at Eagle Nest Lake New Year’s Day.

“It was a cold but clear day,” said hike leader Janet Alton who, along with members of the Friends of Eagle Nest Lake and Cimarron Canyon State Parks, led participantson a trail alongthe lake. “Some of us hiked about twomiles but the attrition rate was high: The wind was brutal!The scenery was beautiful. We could have used snowshoes, if our leader— me — hadn’t said we didn’t need them. Ooops!

“We played “nearest the pin” disc golf on the patio and used the empty fireplace as the net. You really had to adjust for wind, even with that big of target. Agnes Gibson won on her first try (she is a natural). Afterward everyone loved the hot chocolate and cookies.

“Even though we had many who didn’t quite make it all the way, we were all happy to have gotten up and out to enjoy the very fresh air and sunshine!