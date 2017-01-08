Public input sought for Memorial management transfer

Should Angel Fire’s Vietnam Memorial be managed by Veterans Services instead of State Parks? Members of the public are invited to weigh in duringa townhall meeting 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 12) at the Angel Fire Community Center.

New Mexico Department ofVeterans Services (NMDVS) Secretary JackFox, Deputy Secretary Alan Martinez, Energy,Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) Secretary-Designate Ken McQueen, andState Parks Division Director Christy Tafoya will present details and answer questionsabout the proposed transition.

Continuing the Westphall’s dream

Before Dr. Victor Westphall died in 2003, he hoped to find a way for the Vietnam Veterans National Memorial to continue inperpetuity.

Two year’s later, through the efforts of Westphall’s son Walter and members of the David Westphall Veterans Foundation, thememorial became a State Park. Around that time Walter Westphall toldThe Chroniclethat—like his father and mother, the late JeanneWestphall — he hoped to see this memorial to a beloved son and brother continue forever.“This is hallowed ground for all veterans and their families and friends, and we look forward to making our memorial a gift to NewMexico.”

On May 22, 1968, Victor David Westphall, 28, was killed in Vietnam along with 12 of his Marine comrades. The Westphalls werediscussing what to do with David’s insurance policy when Jeanne thought of the “Vietnam Veterans Peace and BrotherhoodChapel.” Built almost entirely by Dr. Westphall, who lived in a homemade camper on site, the chapel was dedicated May 22, 1971, 3 yearsafter David’s death, and 11 years prior to “The Wall,” the national Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Initially, the Westphall family relied on its own funds and donations to keep the memorial going. Then from 1982 to 1998, the DAV(Disabled Americans Veterans) managed the facility, adding an impressive Visitors Center in 1986.From 1998 until State Parks took over in 2005, the memorial was operated by the non-profit David Westphall VeteransFoundation.

Soldiers’ tribute …

Inside the chapel at the Memorialheavily textured walls curve toward a cross surrounded by flowers. Photographs of slain soldiersline the walls along withthe words of the late 1st Lt. Victor David Westphall III, US Marine Corps: “At the sight of the heavenlythrone Ezekiel fell on his face, but the voice of God commanded, ‘Son of man stand on your feet and I will speak with you.’ If weare to stand on our feet in the presence of God, what then is one man that he should debase the dignity of another?”

Next door, the visitors center features pictorial displays, art, sculpture, photos and biographies (many written by Dr. Westphall) ofkilled Vietnam soldiers, a multi-media room and an exhibit honoring women killed during the Vietnam War, as well as resource filesfor getting in touch with comrades and family and agift shop.

Among the archival letters, one begins, “Dear folks, By now you’ve been informed that I was killed in action… I hope I haven’t diedin vain, but for a reason — the American way of life.”

Victor Westphall once toldThe Chronicle, “I still think [the memorial’s mission is] to reach out to veterans and non-veterans givinga message positive in scope — uplifting, enlightening. (Vietnam and other veterans) go away feeling good about society.Particularly it’s important that they go away feeling good about themselves.”