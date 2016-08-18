Raton suspect remains at large

On Wednesday (Aug. 17) the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office, Raton Police Department, and New Mexico State Police responded to 1409 State St in Raton. Information was received from the community and Raton Crime Stoppers that one of the suspects from an Aug. 14 homicide that occurred on East 4th in Raton was located inside the residence. The suspect had an active warrant for Conspiracy to commit Murder in the First Degree (OPEN CHARGE), Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon.

Colfax County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained a Search Warrant to enter the residence at 1409 State St. to locate Louis Duran, aka “Brown Boy.” Deputies of the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office made entry into the home at 1409 State St.

After a search of the residence, Louis Duran was taken into custody on the Bench Warrant and an Arrest Order. Sidney Pena was also located in the residence and was taken into custody for Harboring or Aiding a Felon. Both were transported to the Vigil Maldonado Detention Center and booked accordingly without incident.

Adrian Duran, aka “Pelan” — 5’02”, 120 lbs., brown hair, and hazel eyes — remains at large. Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is encouraged to contact Central Dispatch at 575-445-2704, or Raton Crime Stoppers at 575-445-tips (8477). A reward is being offered by Raton Crime Stoppers.