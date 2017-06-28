Red River issues fireworks warning

Red River is one of the best places around to celebrate Independence Day with its annual parade, Community House Games, and many activities all around town but town officials have sent out a reminder listing both legal and illegal fireworks.

Red River & Wheeler Peak Fire Departments have issued the following guidelines for Red River and the surrounding communities:

ILLEGAL Fireworks:

Ground audible devices : Chasers and Fire crackers;

: Chasers and Fire crackers; Aerial devices: Aerial shell kits and Reloadable tubes, Aerial spinners, Helicopters, Mines, Missile-type, etc. Once ignited, aerial and ground audible devices take an unpredictable flight path and pose a significant fire hazard to structures and vegetation. They also possess a significant injury potential to the user and innocent bystanders. These devices are also disturbing to public peace.

LEGAL Fireworks:

Cone Fountains, Crackling Devices, Cylindrical fountains, and Flitter sparklers;

Ground Spinners, Illuminating torches, Toy smoke devices, and Wheels.

Tip: If you buy fireworks from retail stores Read the Warning Label. If it reads “WARNING,” it is illegal. If it reads “CAUTION,” it is legal.

The Village of Eagle Nest will start their fireworks display over the lake after dark (about 9:30 pm) and the Town of Taos will start their display at 9:15 pm on the Salazar Road Extension.

If you must use fireworks, please follow these firework safety tips:

Fireworks should not be used on “Red Flag Warning” days, as these days indicate extreme risk for fires;

Have a water source close by;

Always have an adult present and never allow children to use fireworks;

Use caution – Always use fireworks outdoors on a paved or dirt area clear from homes, trees, vegetation, and other combustible materials;

Always read and follow directions carefully. Only light one firework at a time then move away quickly;

Dispose of used fireworks in a bucket of water.

At present, there are no fire restrictions in Red River.

Fireworks are prohibited on all National Forest Service lands.

The Carson National Forest reminds visitors that, while fireworks are not allowed on US Forest Service lands, there are many other activities that people can do on the 1.5 million acre Carson National Forest.

“There are all sorts of ways to enjoy the Forest: camping, hiking, mountain biking, 4-wheel driving, bird watching, fishing, to name just a few,” said Forest Supervisor James Duran. “We encourage people to get outside and enjoy their national forest this holiday weekend; we just want them to be aware of the rules that are in place to keep us all safe.”

Before you head outside to play, here are a few general tips for a fun and safe recreational experience:

Fireworks—and the possession of fireworks—are prohibited on National Forest System lands; instead, folks are encouraged to attend community-hosted events for Fourth of July activities.

Visitors to the forest are asked to be very careful with fire. Based on the weather forecast that is calling for several hot days in a row, the finer fuels—like grasses—are dried out and could ignite easier from a spark. If camping, be sure to pack a shovel and a bucket for extinguishing your campfire. Please practice good sense by using caution with fire and smoking at all times, and in all places. Never leave your campfire unattended, and before leaving your campsite, douse the fire with water, stir, and check your campfire for heat with your bare hand. ALL fires must be DEAD OUT when left unattended and before leaving the site.

Obey all off-highway motorized travel laws and regulations when exploring the forest on ATVs or other OHV equipment. Please stay on designated routes and obtain the appropriate travel maps before you go. Visitors should carry the FREE Motorized Vehicle Use Maps, available at any of our offices.

Always check weather conditions before heading out to the Forest. Carry enough water, food, extra clothes and gear that you may need.

Remember to pack out your garbage and clean up your site before you leave.

Make sure to have a forest map and tell someone where you plan to be while in the forest.

Be aware of your surroundings while in the forest. Watch out for wildlife and be sure to give them plenty of space. Place tents and park vehicles in areas where trees cannot fall on them.

For more information on the Carson National Forest, please visit fs.usda.gov/carson.