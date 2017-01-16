Red River lands about $4 million for wastewater treatment upgrades

The town of Red River was one of four communities to benefit fromUSDA Rural Development funds for water and wastewater projects.

In an announcement Saturday (Jan. 13) announcement, USDA Rural Development Acting State Director Eric Vigil said, “These projects are a prime example of USDA Rural Development’s dedication to provide the necessary funds to build and modernize critical infrastructure. By doing so, we are providing those living in rural New Mexico a higher quality of life.”

According toa USDA press release, the following communities will benefit from USDA funds:

The Town of Red River is receiving a $3,962,000 loan/grant package to upgrade and modernize the existing wastewater treatment facility. The funding will be used to replace the existing Rotating Biological Contacts (RBC) system with a new unit. Funding will also be used to install other equipment which will modernize the 34 year old sewer treatment plant.

The Alto North Water Cooperative near Alto, NM will receive a loan/grant package totaling $286,000 which will be used to replace the current water tank with a larger 60,000 gallon unit. The new water system will provide enough water pressure which will meet the state’s fire flow requirements which in turn will provide better fire projection.

In Torrance County, EMWT Regional Water Association is receiving a $30,000 grant to develop a Preliminary Engineering Report (PER) to determine the feasibility of building a water system in McIntosh, a community of 1,484 residents.

Rancho Grande Water Association located 10 miles west of Reserve, New Mexico is receiving a $1,386,400 loan/grant funding package to drill a new water well and to install a disinfection system. Also, the funding will pay for a new water transmission line to the existing tank and update current equipment with new accessories.

These obligations were made with newly implemented procedures for processing infrastructure applications. The new procedures have greatly streamlined the application process. Three of the projects were processed in less than 45 days from the time staff received the application to the time the project was obligated.

