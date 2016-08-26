Red River Marshal: Hold off on driving OHVs in town… for now

Following state mandate, in June the Red River Town Council repealed an ordinance that would have allowed ATVs to drive on some town streets. Also following state guidelines, council passed a revised ordinance Tuesday (Aug. 23) that will allow certain types of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROHV) in town.

During the meeting Smith told council the ordinance’s passage does not give the green light for such vehicles, however, noting, “We haven’t gotten any guidance from the state on signage” Without proper signage, Smith said, the town has to wait. “Once again we’re in a holding pattern but we’re getting closer.”

Since Tuesday, Smith has posted the following plea on the Red River Marshal’s Office Facebook Page: “Just some clarification on the town’s ROHV ordinance. The town has passed an ordinance to allow ROHVs (side by sides, mules, Razrs, etc). However, that is contingent upon the state approving the signage request we have submitted. Until the signs are posted, the state has inspected and approved them and the public is notified that the ordinance is in effect it will still be illegal to operate inside town limits.

“I can’t stress this enough. At this time it is still illegal to operate ROHVs inside the town limits.

“Three other points need to be made. The ordinance is for inside the town only. Using NM 578 beyond Old Red River Pass will continue to be illegal. Anyone caught on the highway beyond the town limits could be subject to citations and having their vehicle towed at their expense. Second, absolutely no ROHVs will be allowed on Main Street (NM 38) between Caribel on the west side of town and Jayhawk Trail on the east side of town. This also prohibits parking on Main Street in that stretch of road. Lastly, the ordinance covers ROHVs only. No ATVs are allowed. ATVs are any straddle-seat vehicles or handle bar driven vehicles. We will post… when the law comes into effect. We will also post the allowable routes and associated rules.”