Red River moves one step closer to in-town OHV use

According to Red River Marshal David Smith, as soon as state Department of Transportation (DOT) signs are in place, recreational off-highway vehicles (ROHV) may begin using certain streets in town.
“After much work the ordinance has been approved all the way through the state level and will become effective as soon as the DOT message boards are installed,” Smith wrote in a town-wide release Wednesday (Aug. 31). “Once the message boards and signs are up, the law will then become effective.
“The signs will be delivered tomorrow and Friday. If the electronic signs are not in place the law is not in effect….”
Smith noted drivers of ROHVs should be aware of “curfew hours and the fact that driving or parking on Main Street are illegal. All of the rules are listed on the attached document. Thank you for your patience and, above all, please enjoy this privilege safely.“
Red River Marshal: Hold off on driving OHVs in town… for now