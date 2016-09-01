Red River moves one step closer to in-town OHV use

Recycling old junk not only benefits the environment, it breathes new life into old objects that were once destined for the landfill.

The Angel Fire Sustainability Committee, Art UP Northern New Mexico and the Angel Fire Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Angel Fire Resort’s Farmer’s Market, are proud to be hosting the 2nd Annual Spare Part Art Silent Auction Fundraiser in Angel Fire, NM. This one of a kind experience will be held at Frontier Park (across the street from Lowes Grocery Store) on Sunday September 4, 2016 from 10:00 – 1:00 pm . Admission is FREE!

Proceeds from the silent auction will be for public art projects in and around the Village of Angel Fire. Local artist Brice Adams is currently creating his innovative piece from last year’s silent auction and will be on display at the event. Attend this wonderful debut!

Come enjoy this fun affair and see how re-purposing items can become unique, beautiful, fun art.

Angel Fire’s one and only Bob Randall will be providing the music.