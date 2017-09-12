Remains of 10 veterans to be laid to rest at a Forgotten Heroes Funeral

SANTA FE — The cremated remains of 10 veterans — who have gone unclaimed — will be laid to rest with full military honors at a 10:30 a.m. Forgotten Heroes Funeral Friday (Sept. 22) at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

The interment of the deceased veterans is in accordance with the state’s Forgotten Heroes Burial Program, which was established to provide a full military funeral for any honorably discharged veteran who, upon death, goes unclaimed by family members or friends. These funerals ensure that all honorably discharged veterans, through their service to our country, have earned the right to be buried with honor and dignity—and should not be alone at the end.

The public is invited to join the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services to serve as “family” to provide a proper goodbye and “Final Salute” for these 10 fallen veterans.