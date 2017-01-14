Retired Army Golden Knight, double amputee returns Feb. 11

“Breathtaking,” “inspirational” and “goose bumpy” are wordsspectators used to describe how Dana Bowman jumped, quite literally into the hearts of Angel Fire’s residentsand visitors during its Military Appreciation Weekend last February. But jumping out of a perfectly good aircraftand parachuting over thousands of spectators is SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) for Bowman, a formermember of the Army’s elite parachute team, the Golden Knights and double amputee.

Bowman returns to Angel Firefor the3rdAnnual Military Winterfestto dazzle audiences with his signatureAmerican Flag Fly In 10 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 11). Parachuting onto the base of Angel Fire Resort’s skimountain with his two special prosthetic limbs, he will “land on a dime”—again. Bowman, who performs this featmore than 100 times each year, is determined to continue proving his long-held motto – “It’s not the disability;it’s the ability.”

Bowman lost both legs in a parachuting accident in 1994 when he and his partner, traveling at a combinedspeed of 300 mph, collided in midair. Bowman’s legs were severed instantly. The impact killed his best friendand skydiving partner, Sgt. Jose Aguillon.

“My life changed in one split second,” Bowman said. “But I’m here tosay you can still make a difference. Our society today needs positive role models. I challenge all of you to learnand give back something.”

Brandishing a 2,000 sq. ft. American flag, Bowman said he was proud to be the first to jump onto Angel Fire’sslopes last year and in 2015.

“It’s cold, breezy and the altitude makes it challenging,” he said. “But it wasnothing compared to the sacrifice that our veterans do for us each and every day.”

The retired Golden Knight has been the subject of hundreds of national and international news stories,including:Sports Illustrated, People Magazine, Discovery Channel, History Channel and Dateline NBC.Bowman retired from the Army after 20 years of service, performing his final jump as a Golden Knight into theopening ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Atlanta in 1996. His many awards and honors include abronze star for valor in 1989 during the conflict in Panama as well as Outstanding Disabled Veteran of the Yearin 1995. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in commercial aviation at the University of North Dakota in2000 and resolved to spend the rest of his life serving his fellow disabled veterans – on the ground and in theair.

“I don’t have any legs, but I can fly multi-million dollar helicopters,” said Bowman, who remains the only doubleamputee instructor pilot in the world. “I can do anything I want to do, and I want to encourage veterans, kids andanybody to imagine what they can do.”

Through his motivational speeches, inspirational jumps and spirit of giving back, Bowman shows that even inthe face of adversity, people with disabilities are anything but useless. “There are a lot of veterans who haveovercome tragedies whether in the line of duty or not, whether they’re blind, quadriplegic, paraplegic or haveanother disability,” he said.Military members and their families participating in Winterfest will have a chance tohear Bowman deliver one of his rousing motivational talks at a dinner later that night.

Bowman says he’s looking forward to coming back to Angel Fire. “I enjoyed the people of Angel Fire, enjoyedthe hospitality and friendliness of this unique mountainside village,” he said. “Thank you, Angel Fire for makingour dreams come true and giving back to the community of warriors.”

While Bowman is the main attraction atMilitary Winterfest, held Feb. 9 – 13, the festival features skiing,snowboarding and tubing at deeply discounted rates. As well, snowshoeing, s’mores parties, a KidsFest, anInter-Service Fun Race, daily Twilight Colors Retirement Parade, a Military Family Expo and more.

Last year, the event welcomed more than 600 active duty, retirees and families from Texas, Colorado andbeyond to its winter celebration. This year, organizers anticipate doubling participation.

“This year we’ve expanded our unique ‘Vet2Vet’ program that offers ski and snowboard lessonsforvets,byvets,” said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Rick Sprott,Military Winterfest 2017chair and board member, NationalVeterans Wellness & Healing Center Angel Fire. “As well, we’ve bolstered our Adaptive Programs for vets withdisabilities.”

Exclusive military discounts and access to allWinterfestactivities are offered to all registered participants.Registration includes: VIP access to all outdoor and indoor events; a Gift Bag; a collectable Military ChallengeCoin, half-price lift tickets, equipment rentals and lessons. Additionally, many Angel Fire restaurants and shopsare also giving military discounts toWinterfestattendees.

Advanced OnlineRegistration: angel-fire-military-winterfest-2017-tickets.