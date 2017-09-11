Reward offered in Ratón animal cruelty case

Animal Protection of New Mexico is offering a reward of up to $6,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects in a case of extreme animal cruelty involving a Chihuahua named Scooby in Ratón.

Scooby, a black Chihuahua, apparently got out of his yard in mid-August. On the night of Aug. 12, a Ratón Police Department officer found Scooby in a closed container behind a dumpster, bleeding and suffering with an apparent broken hip, back and neck.

“The dog’s injuries were consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, and so severe that she was humanely euthanized to end her suffering,” according to a statement from Animal Protection of New Mexico.

The Ratón Police Department has no suspects and is investigating this as a case of felony animal cruelty. “Whoever did this poses a danger to the people and animals of the community,” said Chief John Garcia. “We are asking for tips from the public to identify whoever is responsible for this despicable act.”

Information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible will be rewarded up to $6,000. Callers with information regarding this case can call Animal Protection of New Mexico’s animal cruelty hotline at 877-548-6263 and may remain anonymous.