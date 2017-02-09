Sen. Heinrich’s staff hosting office hours in Angel Fire

An emailfrom U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-NM) notedhis staff will be hosting office hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday(Feb. 11) at Angel Fire Resort during the 3rd Annual Military Winterfest in Angel Fire.

“In an ongoing effort to provide top-notch constituent service, my staff travels throughout the state to hold Mobile Office Hours at convenient locations near you,” Heinrich wrote. “My office can help with things like Social Security benefits, Medicare, veterans benefits, student loans, immigration, and other federal programs. If you are unable to meet my staff at Mobile Office Hours, I encourage you to visit the ‘Helping You’section of my online office to learn more about the many ways I can assist you. It is an honor to serve as your United States Senator. Be well and keep in touch.”

Constituents who have questions are encouraged to contact Senator Heinrich’s Santa Fe Office at 505-988-6647.

Military Winterfest brings together veterans, working military, and their families to engage in outdoor and wellness activities. This event is hosted by the National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center of Angel Fire that provide tools for veterans and military families suffering from Post Traumatic Stress.