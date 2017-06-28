Shop ’til you drop at Trash to Treasures

Bargain hunters, flea market and thrift stores aficionados, and avid shoppers can’t do any better than the Shuter Library of Angel Fire’s annual “Trash to Treasures” Flea Market Saturday and Sunday (July 1-2) at the Angel Fire Community Center.

Come out and search for what you’ve been looking for this summer, from appliances and furniture to clothes, trinkets and more.

The flea market is the largest fundraiser of the year for the library and helps cover operating expenses for the library. For more information, call 575-377-6755 or visit shuterlibrary.net.