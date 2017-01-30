Shovel races launch in Angel Fire this Saturday

Register nowfor Feb. 4 World Championship Shovel Races

Do you have what it takes to win a World Championship title? That’s what many competitors are asking themselves as they begin to wax up their shovel for the 38thAnnual Angel Fire Resort World Championship Shovel Races. This year, anyone can compete for the coveted World Championship Shovel Racing title Feb. 3-4 at Angel Fire Resort.

Racers from all over the country compete by sitting on the scoop of a standard aluminum snow shovel, handle pointed downhill, and then lift their hands and feet to allow gravity to take them for a ride. Each rider gets two shots to clock the fastest time down the front of the Angel Fire ski mountain, and top speeds regularly exceed 70 miles per hour. A practice session is set for Friday (Feb. 3) followed bythe competition Saturday (Feb. 4).

“What other sport can you show up and become a World Champion the first time you race? We are one of only a handful of resortsworld-widewhere they offer Shovel Racing as a competitive sport,” noted Mike Hess, CMO, Angel Fire Resort. “We are opening registration to anyone who would like to try and compete. It’s a great event to participate in or come out and cheer them on as a spectator.”

Racing categories include:

Little Scoops (ages 6-9)

Youth (ages 10-13)

Junior (ages 14-17)

Media

Adult Women (ages 18+)

Adult Men (ages 18-44)

Master Men (ages 45+)

Pro Men

Pro Women

Those who feel they are expert Shovel Racers are encouraged to enter thePro-categories. Cash or prizes will be given to the fastest competitors in all age-specific categories.

The event will also include the Fifth Annual Women in Media Shovel Race Competition – where women and some men, in New Mexico television media will compete for bragging rights and the fastest time down the hill on a shovel.

“Let’s be honest, shovel races are the best combination of exhilaration and fear that you will find anywhere,” Marisa Maez, KOAT-TV morning anchor, said. “Women have been laying it on the line for years at Angel Fire Resort. Now I understand some men from the media want in. We welcome them knowing they will get smoked by the ladies.”

“This event is like nothing else we’ve ever been to,” added Kim Vallez, KRQE-TV anchor. “We’ve literally been out sliding across the station parking lot training for this year’s shovel races. In this newsroom, nothing is more competitive than this sport.”

KRQE-TV and KASA-TV are bringing roughly a dozen media members this year’s races. In addition, both KOAT-TV and KOB-TV have entered both male and female on-air personalities to their teams.KOAT’s morning meteorologist, Eric Green and KOB’s evening meteorologist, Jorge Torres will compete in the first Men in Media category.

KRQE main anchor, Dean Staley, KRQE/KASA chief meteorologist, Mark Ronchetti and KOAT morning anchor, Marisa Maez will emcee the media racing categories at the event.

“These women and men from TV dress up in crazy costumes and allow us to make fun of them as they zip down the mountain. Let’s be honest, they’re braver than any of the rest of us at the stations,” Ronchettisaid.

Shovel racing began as a simple contest in the 1970’s when lift operators would ride their shovels down the mountain at the end of their shifts.The organized competition of Shovel Racing has been held for over 38 years at Angel Fire Resort. National news outlets including ESPN, ABC Sports, MTV and The Travel Channel have even featured the event. Shovel Racing was also once a featured sport during the early years of the Winter X Games.

For more details about the Angel Fire World Shovel Race Championship, including registration and rules call 855-923-7387 or visit