Showcasing Angel Fire’s finest…

The 10th Annual Parade of Homes in Angel Fire was a success, according to BJ Lindsey, president of the Sangre de Cristo Homebuilders Association. Ten homes showed for the 10th year anniversary, Lindsey told The Chronicle Thursday (Sept. 8). “It was a great parade. We sold just over 400 tickets. Voting just wrapped up for the “People’s Choice” awards.”
This year’s “People’s Choice” winners are: Best Home: Mammoth Construction Company; Best Kitchen and Best Bathroom: Chase’s Extreme Builders. Judge’s Award winners are: Grand Hacienda – Mammoth Construction Company; Best Kitchen – Mammoth Construction Company; Best Planning and Best Attention to Detail – John R. Sutton General Building Contractor; Best Addition – Dale Jackson Custom Building LLC; Best Use of Interior Space – BJ Lindsey Custom Builders; Best Site Development – Chase’s Extreme Builders; Best Curbside Appeal – BJ Lindsey Custom Builders; Best Long Term Planning – BJ Lindsey Custom Builders; Best Panoramic View – Samuels Construction Company; Best Exterior Remodel – Chase, #8; Best Children’s Area– BJ Lindsey Custom Builders; Best Relationship to the Natural Setting – Chase’s Extreme Builders.
This "mountain craftsman-style" home by Mammoth construction Company owner/builder Eric Hoffman won the coveted "Grand Hacienda" prize in this year's Parade of Homes. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The Mammoth Mill home also won the “People’s Choice” award for "Best Home." (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The kitchen features custom arts and crafts cabinets and granite counters. It won the "Best Kitchen" Judge's Award. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Ottis the English Bulldog got his own custom dog-wash tub. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The home looks out over Baldy and Touch-Me-Not Peaks as well as Angel Fire Resort ski area. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
A cozy section of the expansive deck (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The Seymour Home by BJ Lindsey Custom Builders (Courtesy Photo/Hawk Media)
The Henry Home was built by Chase Castillo of Chase's Extreme Builders. The property won the "Judge's Award" for "Best Site Development." (Courtesy Photo/Hawk Media)
Landscaping and birdhouse at the exterior, the creation of homeowners Bob and Peggy Henry of Angel Fire. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Family home by BJ Lindsey Custom Builders (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Photographs by Eagle Nest artist Jessica Duke (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The Lindsey Home won the Judge's Award for "Best Children's Area." (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
This BJ Lindsey home won the "Best Curbside Appeal" and "Best Use of Interior Space" Judge's Awards. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
An exterior makeover by Chase's Extreme Builders (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The makeover included new windows. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The Weldon project by John R. Sutton General Building Contractor won the "Best Planning" and "Attention to Detail" judge's awards. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
A deck with a view (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Dale Jackson Custom Building LLC won the "Best Addition" judge's award. The addition was built to accommodate a growing extended family. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Walkway to the main home (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
This home by Samuels Construction Company in the Bluestream Subdivision won the "Best Panoramic View" judge's award. (Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Chase's Extreme Builders' "Wise Home" won the "Best Relationship to the Natural Setting" judge's award as well as the "Best Kitchen" and "Best Bathroom" People's Choice awards. (Courtesy Photo/Hawk Media)