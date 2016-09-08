Showcasing Angel Fire’s finest…

The 10th Annual Parade of Homes in Angel Fire was a success, according to BJ Lindsey, president of the Sangre de Cristo Homebuilders Association. Ten homes showed for the 10th year anniversary, Lindsey told The Chronicle Thursday (Sept. 8). “It was a great parade. We sold just over 400 tickets. Voting just wrapped up for the “People’s Choice” awards.”

This year’s “People’s Choice” winners are: Best Home: Mammoth Construction Company; Best Kitchen and Best Bathroom: Chase’s Extreme Builders. Judge’s Award winners are: Grand Hacienda – Mammoth Construction Company; Best Kitchen – Mammoth Construction Company; Best Planning and Best Attention to Detail – John R. Sutton General Building Contractor; Best Addition – Dale Jackson Custom Building LLC; Best Use of Interior Space – BJ Lindsey Custom Builders; Best Site Development – Chase’s Extreme Builders; Best Curbside Appeal – BJ Lindsey Custom Builders; Best Long Term Planning – BJ Lindsey Custom Builders; Best Panoramic View – Samuels Construction Company; Best Exterior Remodel – Chase, #8; Best Children’s Area– BJ Lindsey Custom Builders; Best Relationship to the Natural Setting – Chase’s Extreme Builders.