Siblings from Picuris Pueblo plead guilty to federal assault and firearms charges

Steven Archuleta, 26, and his sister, Cheryl Shemayme-Archuleta, 32, both members andresidents of Picuris Pueblo, 40 miles southwest of Taos, pled guilty Friday (Jan. 6) in federal court in Albuquerque to assault and firearmscharges. Under the terms of their plea agreements, Archuleta will be sentenced within the range of 84 to 156 months inprison and Shemayme-Archuleta faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years.

Archuleta was arrested on July 21, 2016, on a criminal complaint charging him with assaulting a non-Indian manand a non-Indian woman with a dangerous weapon and using a firearm during a crime of violence on July 17, 2016, inIndian Country in Taos County, N.M. According to the complaint, on July 17, 2016 in Taos Pueblo, Archuleta shot at the victims from hisvehicle, striking the male victim in the leg, groin and back.

Archuleta was subsequently charged on Aug. 10, 2016, in a four-count indictment withassaulting each of the two victims with a dangerous weapon, assaulting the male victim andcausing him serious bodily injury, and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime ofviolence. The indictment charged Shemayme-Archuleta with aiding and abetting Archuletain committing the four crimes.

On Jan. 6, 2017, Archuleta pled guilty to a felony information charging him with assault resulting in serious bodilyinjury and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. In entering the guilty plea, Archuleta admitted that on July 17,2016, he fired four rounds at the victims’ vehicle, and acknowledged that the male victim was struck by shrapnel inaddition to sustaining a gunshot to the leg. Archuleta also acknowledged that Shemayme-Archuleta drove the vehicle hewas in during the shooting. Archuleta remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing which has yet to be scheduled.

Shemayme-Archuleta also entered a guilty plea on Jan. 6, 2017. She remains in custody pending a sentencing hearing which has yet to be scheduled.

This case was investigated by theNorthern Pueblos Agency of the BIA’s Office of Justice Services and is beingprosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Adams.