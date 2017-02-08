State Police investigate fatal shooting in Cimarron

New Mexico State Police are investigating the fatal shooting ofJoshua Ortega, 20 who was found dead from agunshot wound Sunday (Feb. 5).

According to a press release from Public Information Officer Sgt.Elizabeth Armijo, theNew Mexico State Police InvestigationsBureau was contacted by the Cimarron Police Department to investigate an incidentregarding a male victim with a gunshot wound who was later determined to bedeceased. This incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. on East Eighth Street inCimarron.The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is actively investigating thiscase. Anyone with any information is asked to contact theNew Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau in Las Vegas at 505-425-6771.