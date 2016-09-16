Stranded: How one student wanted to get to school…but couldn’t

On the nights of home games during Taos’ football season, River Johnson can practically see the stadium lights of Taos High School from her off-the-grid house on Flag Road in Tres Orejas, west of the Río Grande Gorge. Up until this year, the 14-year-old’s been homeschooled. But high school — with friends her own age — was an alluring opportunity.

Little did she know that the first and biggest challenge in the next chapter of her education wouldn’t be in the classroom or a sports field. It was simply getting to school.

Three years ago, Jenny Johnson moved her family to the mesa about 20 miles from Taos. They were embarking, she said, “on a new adventure [to] learn first-hand about sustainable living, alternative energy and how to become as self-sufficient as possible.”

But living off the grid proved to be a curse as much as blessing. While the location of their house was ideal for their overall life project, once her daughter decided to go to school, it became one of their biggest burdens. It was just too far out.

‘Transportation dilemma’

After shadowing a student at Moreno Valley High School in Angel Fire — approximately 40 miles from their home — Johnson enrolled in the charter high school, excited to get the year underway. But her mother was nervous.

“We were praying that some divine intervention would solve our dilemma of transportation,” Jenny Johnson said. “Divine Intervention was, indeed, what we needed, since I neither drive nor own a car.”

They couldn’t find a carpool, so the family started looking at alternatives. Though “we work in Taos, spend our money in Taos, see our friends in Taos,” Johnson said, she was surprised to find out they didn’t live in the right area to go to Taos High School, which is about 18 miles away from their house.

The Taos Municipal School District’s service-area ends at the Río Grande Gorge. Everything west of the river belongs to the Mesa Vista Consolidated Schools, headquartered in Ojo Caliente. Mesa Vista Jr./Sr. High School is nearly 25 miles from their house, “in the opposite direction” of any work, friends, grocery stores or potential carpools.

Dead end

Johnson enrolled her daughter in the Mesa Vista district, banking on the school bus to get her to and from classes every day.

That turned out to be a dead end.

The Johnsons hadn’t heard where the bus would be picking up students. “I was just going to walk to the [West Rim] Road” — which is one and a half miles from their home — “even though I didn’t know if they’d be there,” River Johnson said.

But on the afternoon of Aug. 21, the day before school started, Jenny Johnson said they got a call from the Mesa Vista district saying the school “would be unable to send a bus…to pick up my daughter.”

“A bus would not be worth sending, since my kid was the only one in this area requiring pick up at this moment. Other vehicles were not legally allowed. Plus, they were low on bus drivers. [The district said] I could drive her to a [bus stop] roughly 20 miles from our home, between Tres Piedras and Ojo Caliente,” Johnson said.

Johnson told the district her daughter was willing to walk to the West Rim Road every day. But when she was told it wouldn’t help, Johnson was both shocked and confused at how a district could deny her daughter a way to get to school.

‘Did not deny’

Nathan Mascarenas, athletics and transportation director for the Mesa Vista district, told The Taos News in a Sept. 14 email, “We as a district did not deny bus service to Ms. Johnson. We are facing a shortage of bus drivers and our district covers a large area. Due to the shortage of bus drivers, the distance on where River resides, and the sparseness of population, the district was unable to provide bus service to that area.”

Mesa Vista, which according to the New Mexico Public Education Department has eight buses, offered the Johnsons an alternative to a bus under the “per-capita feeder route” statute, meaning the district would reimburse Johnson to drive her daughter to and from school every day.

Parental reimbursements aren’t unheard of in Northern New Mexico. The Taos school district reimburses parents in Pilar, Pot Creek and Taos Ski Valley — areas where the district can’t send a bus because of road conditions, remoteness or too few students.

But without a car, she couldn’t take the offer.

What now?

The next morning, on the first day of school, River Johnson had no choice but to stay home. Jenny Johnson said that every day for more than two weeks, she received robocalls from the district about all the classes River had missed.

“The fight for River’s right to attend school became her first high school project,” Johnson said.

They started making calls to the Taos schools, other school districts, charter schools and even state-level offices. “Even if it didn’t work, I had to know that I tried something,” River Johnson said. “I was given the number to the next person, to the next person, to the next to the next,” she said.

Jenny Johnson said the family told their story to anyone who would listen. “Within two days River had assembled a team of advocates that appeared like angles from heaven,” she said.

Juggling act

Through some volunteers, and with the help of officials at Moreno Valley High School, Johnson managed to track down a family that was willing to host her daughter for a few nights a week so she could catch a carpool to and from school in Angel Fire.

Finally, Johnson attended her first day of high school on Sept. 6 — three weeks after the start of classes.

The situation is far from easy. She has to find a different ride from Three Peaks into Taos every Monday, where she hooks up with a carpool to the high school. During the week, the host family picks her up in the afternoons and drops her off in the mornings. And on Friday afternoon, Jenny Johnson arranges a ride to and from the mesa to get her daughter for the weekend.

As complex as it is, it’s working for the moment. All the legwork, calls and initial confusion was “definitely worthwhile” in the end, River Johnson said. “I do…I really love school.”

Jenny Johnson worries about the other students in Three Peaks, on the mesa or in other far-flung reaches of the Mesa Vista district who may be left without a ride to school simply because of where they live.

“What about the others? There are more kids like mine out there…There will not be a happy ending for the kids left behind,” she said.