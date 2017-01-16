Sunday’s Skijoring canceled

Citing safety concerns, officials canceled the second day of the 2nd Annual Red River Skijoring competition. Organizer Jodee Thayer said the course did not set up enough overnight and riders were in some places, hitting asphalt. The decision came a day aftera horse fell and rider Jeff Dahl was injured suffering brokenribs and a punctured lung.

Red River Skijoring’s Facebook page reported Jeff Dahl shared that he is “very grateful and appreciative of the awesome care he received by Red River’s EMT crew and by those nurses and doctors who helped him out at Holy Cross Hospital in Taos.”

Saturday’s competition

2017 Skijoring Results