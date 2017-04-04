Thank you in advance for your participation in this survey, which will being used to judge whether there is demand to relaunch the Sangre de Cristo Chronicle. These ninequestions will helpassess the number of potential readers, their editorial interests, and whether there is enough interest to support relaunch fundraising efforts. All answers you provide will be kept strictly confidential and will only be used for research purposes and nothing else.

Instructions: Please read the question carefully before you tick a response that fits your answer suitably. You are free to tick more than once option when mentioned.

CODE% Create your own user feedback survey %