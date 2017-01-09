Telluride Mountainfilm on Tour returns to Angel Fire

TheTelluride Film Festival will make its return to Angel Fire, 6:30 p.m., Saturday(Jan. 14) at the Angel Fire Community Center.

Media and guests are invited to a Pre-Screening Cocktail Party in the Zia Room at the Angel Fire Community Center at 5:30 p.m. The showbegins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Mountainfilm presenter and director, RC Cone, will introduce the films and engage the audience in discussionfollowing the films.

Hosted by Angel Fire Resort,Mountainfilm on Tourbrings inspiration and education about important issues toaudiences around the world. The short documentary films that will explore thethemes connected to Telluride Mountainfilm’s mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

“This film festival was such a success last year that we’re thrilled to have them back this winter,” explains Mike Hess, chief marketing officer,Angel Fire Resort. “We already have a full calendar of outdoor activities to offer our guests over the holiday weekend but this type of eventalso offers a cultural experience off-mountain to enjoy while they’re visiting the resort.”

Started in 1979, Telluride Mountainfilm is one of America’s longest-running film festivals. Through the years, in and out of trends and fads,the festivalhas always been best described by one unchanging word: inspiring. In addition to screening leading independent documentaryfilms from around the world, the festival includes a full-day symposium on a contemporary issue, art and photography exhibits, earlymorning coffee talks, outdoor programs, a book-signing party, an ice cream social, student programs and a closing picnic/awards ceremony.Presentations and panels are scheduled throughout the Memorial Day weekend event with a wide diversity of special guests, ranging fromartists to adventurers and academics to activists.

Mountainfilm on Tour shares a selection of the films from the annual festival with audiences around the globe and offers Mountainfilm forStudents, a free educational outreach initiative for K-12 schools at tour locations. Year-round and worldwide, the tour reaches over 65,000people on six continents.

See the complete playlist at

The cost for the show is $15. Tickets will available the day of the event at theAngel Fire Community Centeroronlinehere.