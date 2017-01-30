This year’s snowpack well above 2016

According tothe New Mexico SNOTEL Snow/Precipitation Update Report based on mountain data from NRCS SNOTEL sites, as of Monday(Jan. 30),the snowpack is well above average in mountain communities, especially when compared last year at this time.
Sangre de Cristo Chronicle (https://sangrechronicle.com/this-years-snowpack-well-above-2016/)
