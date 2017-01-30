This year’s snowpack well above 2016

{"nof0":"Required fields missing","nof1":"Required Feidls Missing","nof2":"Invalid validation code please try again","nof3":"Thank you for submitting your event!","nof4":"Could not create event post, try again later!","nof5":"Bad nonce form verification, try again!","nof6":"You can only submit one event!"}

Select Saved Location "Old Burn" area Angel Fire Car Wash Angel Fire Chamber of Commerce Angel Fire Community Center Angel Fire Fire Department Angel Fire Resort Angel Fire Resort Country Club Angel Fire Resort Ski Mountain Angel Fire Sports Complex Angel Fire Village Hall Angel Fire Visitor Center Arthur Insurance Bear Nature Art Bull O' The Woods Saloon Cameron Canyon State Park Chianti’s in the Lodge at Angel Fire Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church Cimarron Canyon State Park Cimarron Village Park Clear Creek Cove Arts Center Eagle Nest Lake State Park Eagle Nest Lake State Park Visitor Center Eagle Nest Multi-Purpose Bldg/Sr. Center Eagle Nest Village Hall Elida’s Café Enchanted Forest Cross country Ski & Snowshoe Area Enchanted Park Faith mountain fellowship church FNB New Mexico Community Room Frontier Plaza Park Gateway Museum H2 Uptown Hail's Holy Smoked BBQ & more! Ilfeld Auditorium International Bank Just Desserts Eat & Ski La Jara Lady Slipper Trail Lifts West Lowe's Market Maverick Club Rodeo Grounds Motherlode Saloon Mountain Sports New Mexico Oesta Vista Old Martina's Hall Old Martina's Hall Philmont Scout Ranch Philmont Scout Ranch- Training Center Auditorium Red River Red River Community House Red River Conference Center Red River Ski & Summer Area Rio Colorado Lodge Sagebrush Convention Center Shuler Theater Shuter Library Shuter Library of Angel Fire SOLAR LOOP Taos Center for the Arts TBD The Vault at Capo’s Top of Angel Fire's Ski Mountain TrailHead Ski & Bike Shop United Church of Angel Fire Vietnam Veterans Memorial State Park Village Hall Village of Eagle Nest Wheeler Peak Cowboy Fellowship Wilder Nightingale Fine Arts Williams Lake Zeb's

Dinner • Live Auction • Dancing to The Jimmy Stadler Band • Tickets — $50.00 Per Person • Group Table Reservations Available • Purchase tickets & make table reservations at the Shuter Library, 575-377-6755

We Recommend

Shovel races launch in Angel Fire this Saturday Register now for Feb. 4 World Championship Shovel Races Do you have what it takes to win a World Championship title?

Eagle Nest father arrested for baby’s death Nearly a year after the Colfax County Sheriff's Office began investigating the death of an 8-month old baby in Eagle Nest, the department has announced the arrest of Eagle Nest resident Mariano Araica-Avalos, the baby's father. According to a press release from Undersheriff Leonard Baca, on Friday (Jan. 27), Colfax County Sheriff's deputies arrested Araica-Avalos for Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death.

State’s challenge: Improving NM 434 without sacrificing character Second meeting planned for Thursday (Feb. 2) in Mora Of the small few who attended the first Public Information Meeting for the NM 434 Corridor Study Jan.

State: Veterans Services management a good fit for Memorial 'We just think it's the right thing at the right time for the right reasons.' —Secretary Jack Fox, New Mexico Department of Veterans Services State officials gave a number of reasons for shifting management away from Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) State Parks Division to the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (NMDVS) but the simplest explanation is this: It's just a better fit.