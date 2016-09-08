When throw-away items become art

A wide selection of creative donations made their way to the 2nd Annual Spare Part Art Silent Auction Fundraiser Sunday (Sept. 4) at Frontier Park in Angel Fire. The event was made possible by the Angel Fire Sustainability Committee, Art Up Northern New Mexico and Angel Fire Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Angel Fire Resort’s Art + Farmer’s Market. Jo Mixon, Art Up president, said the event has so far raised close to $900 to help fund public art projects in the community. (Photos by Ellen Miller-Goins)

