When throw-away items become art

A wide selection of creative donations made their way to the 2nd Annual Spare Part Art Silent Auction Fundraiser Sunday (Sept. 4) at Frontier Park in Angel Fire. The event was made possible by the Angel Fire Sustainability Committee, Art Up Northern New Mexico and Angel Fire Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Angel Fire Resort’s Art + Farmer’s Market. Jo Mixon, Art Up president, said the event has so far raised close to $900 to help fund public art projects in the community. (Photos by Ellen Miller-Goins)
This creative imagining of a bicylcle was created by Brice Adams (pictured), the first work commissioned from Angel Fire's Sustainability Committee for the first public art made from recycled items.
Button flowers created by Larry Lowry.
Larry Lowry also created this floral arrangement using an old computer keyboard, a thrift store teapot and left-over wire.
Jo Mixon made two tables from discarded - but functioning - clocks.
Table by Jo Mixon
Johnese Turri's soda can creation
Moreno Valley High School students Isabel Tafoya and Amelia Hoffman created this "Magic" book. (Beth Tafoya is their their art teacher.)
The inside of "Magic"
Sculpture by Ray Murray
Another Larry Lowry creation
Julia Margaret Bringham's contribution
Cindy Sprott gets back to nature
Larry Lowry is all heart
Remnant pendants from Enchanted Circle Pottery
Meaghan and Eloragh Espie examine a piece by Larry Lowry.
Moreno Valley High School students Phaera and Matisse Fields created this fine paper.
Another creation by Moreno Valley High School student Matisse Fields
Leslie Hart Manning's contribution
Hunter Malkovich of Cimarron created this cross from spent bullets.
Moreno Valley High School student Baily Ramirez's creation
Louise Herfel shows fire extinguisher wind chimes created by husband Tim to Ingrid and John Sullivan of Arlington, Texas.
Ariah McCoy and Ann Owens shop with Cindy Stone of Taos on the last day of the Art + Farmers' Market in Angel Fire.
Ben Curry of Taos with his felted creations
Bob Felt of Taos with customer Jim Mason of Franklin, New Hampshire