Town passes moratorium on new projects in proposed tourism overlay

RED RIVER — In June the Red River Town Council took the first step toward “tourism overlay” zoning on Main Street; then, during its Tuesday (July 26), council agreed with Mayor Linda Calhoun that the town needed more time to “get it right.”

Council unanimously voted to approve a six-month moratorium that would disallow new projects that do not serve the hospitality and tourism goals described in the Town’s Comprehensive Plan.

“The purpose of the moratorium is to give us time to get the zone crafted exactly the way it needs to be done,” Calhoun told The Chronicle. “The zoning process takes two to three months. This way, [the moratorium] puts a stop to any building that isn’t tourist related. We’re going to do this, but we want to make sure we get it right… so we don’t do something in a hurry then have to re-do it.

“The moratorium allows everything to continue as it is now. We don’t want anybody to get kicked out of their house. We’re going to be meeting with the public to make sure we get it right.”

The moratorium will not affect anyone who already lives on Main Street or who already has a building permit in place but future projects that do not meet certain criteria will be put on hold.

“From now for six months, nothing that is listed here [see below] can be built,” Calhoun told council.

Paulette Kiker, who owns several businesses in town, asked, “You will have public hearings?”

Calhoun answered affirmatively, stating, “Starting with planning and zoning.”

Calhoun told The Chronicle the public already weighed in during a July 12 joint meeting between the Town Council and Planning and Zoning.

What is the ‘Tourist Overlay’?

The proposed “Tourist Overlay” — which was one of many recommendations in the town’s 2013 Comprehensive Plan — would further define commercial uses on Main Street. According to notes from a July 12 work session, the town “would like to make Main Street a Cultural Zone, Historic Zone [and] Tourist District…. If [a building or business] generates gross receipts taxes and[or] Lodgers Tax for the town then it would fall into the Tourist District. This area would be from Caribel Trail to Jay Hawk Trail; this is only property fronting Main Street.”

In addition to being required to adhere to the town’s architectural styles (“including but not necessarily limited lo late 19th Century mining-camp styles… and Swiss chalet style”), “applicants for new construction or new uses must show how the proposed new construction or new uses will serve the hospitality and tourism goals described in the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, as well as the needs of local residents and businesses.

“Uses serving primarily or entirely local residents rather than visitors (e.g., auto sales lots, commercial storage facilities) are not encouraged on Main Street and should be located in other parts of the General Business Zone….”

The types of business that will likely be disallowed by the tourist overlay include: car wash, auto dealership, construction yards, storage buildings, auto mechanic, accounting firms, laundry service, public showers, landscaping business, septic service, tattoo parlor, funeral home and pet kennel.

Bond sale goes well

During the July 26 meeting, the town’s financial advisor Mark Valenzuela reported Red River’s bond sale for its infrastructure project “went very well. You did early well in the market. It’s just a very great time to be a borrower.”

Valenzuela added Red River’s reputation was a contributing factor with investors. “They all knew you very well.”

Closing on the bond sale is set for Aug. 30, at which time $1.2 million will be available for “constructing, equipping, erecting, and improving the town’s water and wastewater system.”