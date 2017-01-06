Two more members of heroin trafficking ring plead guilty

ALBUQUERQUE – Two more members of a Taos County-based heroin and money-laundering ring have enteredguilty pleas in federal court in Albuquerque. Elena Carabajal, 26, of Taos County entered a guilty pleayesterday to a heroin trafficking charge, and Wilma Romero, 66, of Arroyo Hondo pled guilty Thursday (Jan. 5) to herointrafficking and money laundering charges.

Carabajal and Wilma Romero are two of nine defendants charged with herointrafficking and money laundering offenses as the result of a 15-month DEA-led multi-agency investigation into a herointrafficking organization led by Ivan Romero, 40. To date, six of the nine defendants have entered guilty pleas.

Wilma Romero and seven co-defendants initially were charged with heroin trafficking and money launderingoffenses in an eight-count indictment filed in Dec. 2015. The indictment was superseded in Feb. 2016 to add Carabajal as aninth defendant and five additional charges. The superseding indictment charged Carabajal, Wilma Romero, Ivan Romero,Ricco Romero, 29, and five other defendants with conspiring to distribute heroin from at least June 2012 through Dec.2015. It also charged Ivan Romero, Ricco Romero, Melissa Romero, 37, and Wilma Romero with conspiring to launderheroin trafficking proceeds. The superseding indictment also included substantive heroin trafficking and firearms chargesagainst specific defendants including Carabajal, as well as forfeiture provisions seeking forfeiture to the United States ofany and all assets and property derived, either directly or indirectly, from proceeds obtained from the criminal activitiescharged.

Carabajal pled guilty yesterday to possessing heroin with intent to distribute, and admitted helping Ricco Romerodistribute heroin. She also acknowledged that on Dec. 18, 2015, law enforcement agents seized $69,752 in cash andapproximately 95.8 grams of heroin while executing a federal search warrant at the residence she shared with RiccoRomero, the couple’s vehicles and safes. Under the terms of her plea agreement, Carabajal will be sentenced to not morethan 30 months in prison followed by a term of supervised release to be determined by the court. A sentencing hearing hasyet to be scheduled.

Today Wilma Romero entered a guilty to the money laundering conspiracy charge and a heroin trafficking charge. Under the terms of her plea agreement, Wilma Romero will be sentenced to not more than 24 months in prison followed bya term of supervised release to be determined by the court.

Four of their co-defendants previously entered guilty pleas in the case. On Dec. 5, 2016, Ivan Romero pled guiltyto Counts 1 and 2 of the superseding indictment, charging him with participating in a heroin trafficking conspiracy and amoney laundering conspiracy. Ricco Romero also pled guilty on Dec. 5, 2016, to participating in a heroin traffickingconspiracy and a money laundering conspiracy, and to possessing firearms in furtherance of his drug trafficking activities. Melissa Romero entered a guilty plea on Dec. 8, 2016, to Count 2 of the superseding indictment, charging her withparticipating in a money laundering conspiracy. Tyler Baker, 45, of Taos County entered a guilty plea in October2016.

According to the admissions contained in the plea agreements of the defendants who have entered guilty pleas aswell as other court filings, Ivan Romero was the leader of a heroin trafficking organization based in Taos County. IvanRomero and his brother Ricco Romero were responsible for purchasing quantities of heroin from suppliers in Albuquerqueand Los Lunas, New Mexico. Other members of the organization acted as couriers and regularly transported large quantities ofheroin to Ivan Romero and Ricco Romero in Taos County. Upon receiving the bulk heroin, Ivan Romero and RiccoRomero prepared the heroin for distribution by mixing or “cutting” it with other substances, repackaged it in smallerportions, and distributed it both directly and through a network of other drug dealers.

On April 2, 2015, law enforcement officers executed a state search warrant at Ivan Romero’s residence where theyseized drug paraphernalia, 461 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of hashish, more than 300 grams of heroin and $64,920 incash. Ivan Romero was arrested on state charges that day, and Ricco Romero subsequently assumed a greater managerialrole in the heroin trafficking organization at that time.

Following Ivan Romero’s arrest on April 2, 2015, a state court set his bond at $90,000. Wilma Romero, RiccoRomero and Melissa Romero conspired to launder $90,000 in heroin proceeds to post that bond and secure Ivan Romero’srelease from state custody. Ivan Romero soon violated the conditions of his release, was remanded back to state custodyand a second bond was set at $150,000. In May 2015, Wilma Romero, Ricco Romero and Melissa Romero again conspiredto launder an additional $150,000 in heroin proceeds to post that bond

On June 29, 2015, law enforcement agents executed a federal search warrant at Wilma Romero’s residence. In thecourse of that search, agents seized approximately 97.5 grams of heroin, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia,$73,288 and gold coins.

On Nov. 17, 2015 and Dec. 1, 2015, Ricco Romero distributed heroin to an individual working with lawenforcement agents. Thereafter, on Dec. 18, 2015, law enforcement agents obtained and executed a federal search warrantat Ricco Romero and Carabajal’s residence and Wilma Romero’s residence as well as at another residence where RiccoRomero and Carabajal maintained a safe. During those searches, agents seized 96.8 grams of heroin, $70,562 in cash, andtwo firearms.

If the plea agreements are accepted by the court, Ivan Romero will be sentenced to a prison term within the range of120 to 144 months, Ricco Romero will be sentenced to a 120-month prison term, and Melissa Romero will be sentenced toa term of probation. Pursuant to their plea agreements, Ivan Romero, Ricco Romero, Melissa Romero and Carabajal haveagreed to forfeit $431,870 in heroin proceeds and firearms to the United States.

The investigation leading to the indictment was conducted by the Albuquerque office of the DEA, the HIDTARegion III Drug Task Force, New Mexico State Police, Taos Police Department, Taos County Sheriff’s Office and theBureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy S. Vasquez is prosecuting the case as part of the New Mexico Heroin and OpioidPrevention and Education (HOPE) Initiative. The HOPE Initiative was launched in January 2015 by the UNM HealthSciences Center and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in response to the national opioid epidemic, which has had adisproportionately devastating impact on New Mexico. Opioid addiction has taken a toll on public safety, public health andthe economic viability of our communities. Working in partnership with the DEA, the Bernalillo County OpioidAccountability Initiative, Healing Addiction in our Community (HAC), the Albuquerque Public Schools and othercommunity stakeholders, HOPE’s principal goals are to protect our communities from the dangers associated with heroinand opioid painkillers and reducing the number of opioid-related deaths in New Mexico.

The HOPE Initiative is comprised of five components: (1) prevention and education; (2) treatment; (3) lawenforcement; (4) reentry; and (5) strategic planning. HOPE’s law enforcement component is led by the Organized CrimeSection of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the DEA in conjunction with their federal, state, local and tribal law enforcementpartners. Targeting members of major heroin and opioid trafficking organizations for investigation and prosecution is apriority of the HOPE Initiative. Learn more about the New Mexico HOPE Initiative at hopeinitiativenm.org.