Valle Vidal fire operations deemed ‘successful’

Firefighters are continuing suppression efforts on the Whitman Fire, which is now at 300 acres. The fire, caused by lightning and reported June 28, is burning between the Whitman Vega pasture and Forest Road #1950 on the Valle Vidal Unit of the Questa Ranger District.

Operations, today, continue to focus on establishing a control line around the fire. These efforts have been successful, and fire managers expect to fully contain the Whitman fire by the end of shift today. Resources on scene include two initial attack crews, three local engines, and a helicopter.

Once the fire is contained, a crew and engines will continue to patrol the perimeter of the burn through the holiday weekend to make it doesn’t exceed the containment line. Visitors travelling Forest Road #1950 are advised to drive cautiously. People using McCrystal campground may be impacted by smoke for several days.