Valley churches hosting first-ever Kid’s Rodeo Playday

Kids and grownups are invited to a fun-filled first-ever Kid’s Rodeo Playday sponsored by the Moreno Valley Ministerial Alliance and featuring rodeo games, music and food beginning at 2 p.m Saturday (July 15) at the Eagle Nest Elementary School Arena and Solar Building (across the street from the school). Bring lawn chairs as limited seating is provided. In case of rain, games & some events will be moved inside of the solar building.

“This rodeo is a free Christian-based event for kids in Northern New Mexico,” said event spokesperson Roz Garland. “Most churches have Children’s programs, but due to the scarcity of funds and resources, they can’t do much at each individual church. Coming together to provide a fun event for them is a priority. Ronnie Seiber is helping us organize this event and working with the school to use their new ‘arena.’ Ronnie was able to secure livestock from a ranch in Belen and will be transporting them in for this event.”

Rodeo games and events include:

Stick Horse Races & Bronc Riding!

Goat Scramble

Mutton Bustin’

Calf Riding

Flag Races

Dummy Roping

Barrel Races, and more.

The alliance with provide the required safety equipment (helmet/vest). Boots or closed-toed footwear are required for all arena events.

Age categories are 3 to 5; 6 to 8; 9 to 11; and 12 to 15. Ages 12 to 15 is the only category that will be allowed on horseback. Because of limited livestock for arena events, only a limited number of kids will be able to participate. Parents are strongly encouraged to pre-register online and sign all the waivers and releases required. Register online at mvmaevents.org.

“We realize that not all kids will be able to participate in the arena events, so we are having the churches set up games inside the blue building next to the arena (the ‘Solar Building’), which will also house the free hotdog dinner,” Garland said. “We want to involve as many kids as possible.”

Kid’s Rodeo Events & Games start at 2 p.m. followed by a free hotdog dinner (provided by Hail’s Holy Smoked BBQ) at 4 p.m. and a free country gospel concert by Kevin Rowe & The Prodigal Sons at 5 p.m.

Rowe’s group was the International Country Gospel Music Association’s “Band of the Year” in 2015 and 2016 and “Vocal Group of the Year” for 2016.

“Last year, Kevin Rowe and his band played a special concert for Wheeler Peak Cowboy Fellowship,” Garland said. “They were a huge hit so they have agreed to return. We plan on opening up the arena at the end of the rodeo to let people come in with lawn chairs for the concert. Prindle Brothers Construction has also offered to build some bleachers to put at the arena.”

According to Garland, the Moreno Valley Ministerial Alliance “originally came together a few years ago to create an emergency response plan for this valley. Over time, this turned into the group looking for ways to provide care and love and to show the love of Christ as a group to those in our valley that need it. [The group] began looking for a way to do something for the kids. This rodeo is also something that Wheeler Peak Cowboy Fellowship has dreamed about hosting for a number of years. With limited resources and hands, we could not bring it to fruition…. with the [alliance] behind us, we can.”

The general mission of the MVMA is to:

Pray for each other’s churches and pastors;

Provide individual support for hurting churches and pastors;

Develop a calley-wide emergency plan for the churches

Develop, support and/or assist in organizing valley-wide Christian-based programs.

For more information about the Kid’s Rodeo Playday, contact Roz Garland, 214-693-5875 or roz@garlandheart.com.