Variety is (again) the name of the game during Shortgrass

The ShortGrass Music Festival presents its 12th season of finely crafted live music in the greater Cimarron neighborhood the weekend of Sept. 16 – 18. Featured this year will be The Magnolia Sisters Friday (Sept. 16), followed by Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams Saturday (Sept 17). Sunday (Sept. 18) cellist Denise Djokic will appear with pianist Heng-Jin Park for a recital of classical cello and piano.

The Magnolia Sisters

The first concert takes place Friday, Sept. 16, 7 p.m. at the old Barlow & Sanderson stage stop and former Rosso’s Mercantile, located in the heart of Cimarron’s historic district next to the St. James Hotel. The Cajun Creole sound of French Louisiana has influenced Country/Western and rock ‘n’ roll for decades, and few do it better than The Magnolia Sisters. This multi-instrumental band plays the whole gamut of musical styles from southwest Louisiana: Cajun, Creole, dancehall favorites and front porch ballads. They tell stories, sing rich harmonies on a cappella ballads, and play string band numbers from the 1930s as well as the dancehall favorites that dancers love.

Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams and Hwy 38 Houndogs

This is not the first rodeo in these parts for Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams and they bring the good times with them. The outdoor stage at Colfax, where they will appear Saturday evening (Sept. 17), is the best way to channel the expansive energy they bring to the stage, a combination of high altitude and wide open spaces that infuses their trademark Rocky Mountain rock and roll sound. Equal parts Hank Williams and Johnny Depp, front man Halden Wofford pours forth a potent mix of rocked-up honky tonk, western swing, Dylanesque originals and spaghetti western epics. There is no creative limit to the songwriter, illustrator, author, storyteller and singer. But Halden has met his match in the Hi*Beams. Each outrageous tale he spins is met by the whine and wail of the steel guitar, the furious double-neck electric guitar and mandolin, and the relentless thump of the upright bass and drums. The show opens at 7 p.m. with the Hwy 38 Houndogs who cross the pass from Red River with an irresistible home brew of dance music they call “Southwest Americana with a green chili twist.”

Denise Djokic and Heng-Jin Park

Two dynamic classical performance artists, Denise Djokic and Heng-Jin Park, will collaborate in a cello and piano recital at the United Methodist Church in Cimarron Sunday (Sept. 18). Known for her “arrestingly beautiful tone color” (The Strad), cellist Denise Djokic captivates audiences with her natural musical instinct and remarkable combination of strength and sensitivity.

Acclaim for her powerful interpretations, bold command of her instrument and insightful playing has earned her world-wide recognition. Pianist Heng-Jin Park, the new Artistic Director of Halcyon Music Festival and founding member of the Boston Trio is also a passionate chamber musician, heralded by the Washington Post as a “pianist of unusual artistry and musical imagination.” These internationally acclaimed musicians will perform together at 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The church is a small venue with excellent acoustics—be sure to arrive early as seating is limited.

Tickets will be sold at the door before each performance or may be purchased ahead of time by calling 575-376-2417. For further information: shortgrassfestival.com.