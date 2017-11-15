Veterans, visitors brave wind for annual ceremony

By
Ellen Miller-Goins
-

Despite chilly and windy — but sunny — weather many people attended the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month in the amphitheater at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire. Visitors honored those who served, many of whom were in the audience.

Posting of Colors by the Vietnam Veterans of America Northern New Mexico Chapter 1063 Color Guard. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The Cimarron High School Band plays our National Anthem. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Veterans in the audience stand to be recognized in this and the next three photos. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Tom Wagner, director of the cemetery program for the New Mexico Department of Veterans’ Services welcomes visitors. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Keynote speaker LCDR William Martin (US Navy, retired) is a retired Naval Aviator. He volunteered for duty in Vietnam where he flew over 300 combat missions in helicopter gunships. Martin began his Naval service during the Korean war and, over a 23 year career, put together impromptu shows around in the world in his personal people-to-people program. He is now a professional magician and public speaker. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Martin demonstrates his ability to escape after being tied up — a trick that helped his escape captors during the Vietnam war. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Martin, with help from Debra Herbst, CW0-3, retired, USMC and manager of Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire, welcomes Vietnam Veterans home. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Angel Fire Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Howe (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Herbst recognizes the volunteer efforts of Atlanta, Georgia, resident Curtis Judkins who spent several months helping out at the memorial. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The band plays a medley of military theme songs. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
The sign reads “Future home of the National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center in Angel Fire. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)

Making Angel Fire a magnet for veterans

