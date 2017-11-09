Vietnam Veterans Memorial celebrates Veterans Day Saturday

Veterans Day will be celebrated at a special 11a.m. ceremony Saturday (Nov. 11) presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS) at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Angel Fire.
DVS Cemetery Program Director Tom Wagner will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The Keynote Address will be delivered by retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander William Martin. The Cimarron High School Band will perform the National Anthem and a pre-ceremony Musical Prelude. Posting of the Colors will be performed by the Vietnam Veterans of America/Northern New Mexico Chapter 1063 Color Guard, and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by members of the New Mexico Veterans Motorcycle Association.
For more information, contact Vietnam Veterans Memorial Supervisor Debra Herbst at 575-377-2293 or debra.herbst@state.nm.us.
Veterans Day
Veterans Day is an official national holiday honoring our nation’s men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday traces its beginnings to the end of World War I, when on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice was reached between the Allied nations and Germany to end the war.
One year later, “Armistice Day” was commemorated on November 11 in many communities throughout the country. In 1938, Armistice Day became an officially recognized legal federal holiday.
In 1954, Congress declared the day as one to honor the service of all veterans—regardless of war era served–and the day became officially known as Veterans Day.