Weather Service: ‘BIG changes are on the way’

The old saying “warm before the storm” seems quite appropriate for what we expect to play out in the coming days. Big changesare on the way.

Dry and unseasonably/record warm conditions today and Saturday will be replaced by dramatically colder temperatures, strongwinds and widespread precipitation starting Saturday night and continuing into Tuesday. A potent upper level storm will deepen asit moves southeast along the California coast early this weekend and into Sonora, Mexico early next week. A potent back-doorcold front will blast south and west into eastern New Mexico Saturday night, then spill into the Rio Grande Valley late Saturdaynight and Sunday morning. Thesegap winds will be potentially damaging. Much colder air will follow the front. Precipitation willbegin Saturday into the northwest then spread south and east Saturday night into Tuesday with a wintry mix. The Mondaymorning commute could be tricky in many locales.

Sunday

Expect snow favoring the northern mountains.

Monday

Snow levelsincreasing to above 7,000 feet west of the central mountainchains, with occasional snow over the easternplains most of the day.

Stay up-to-date on Winter Weather withNOAA Weather Radio, your local mediaoutlets, weather.gov/abqand our twitterpage @NWSAlbuquerque.