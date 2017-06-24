Weather: ‘Strong to severe storms possible this weekend’

Todd Shoemake, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, is warning of “scattered strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday (June 24–25) primarily in the late afternoon and evening hours beginning over high terrain around the Continental Divide and Central Mountain chain of New Mexico abd gradually filling in to Rio Grande valley and portions of the eastern plains.

Key Thunderstorm Impacts:

Heavy Downpours.

Gusty Downburst Winds of 50 to 60 mph.

Penny to quarter-sized hail, perhaps larger in isolated locales.

A brief isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Overview:

A cold front that invaded NM yesterday and overnight has ushered in ample moisture. Unstable conditions will develop in the afternoon and evening today and again on Sunday, leading to the development of thunderstorms over the higher terrain of the Continental Divide and the central mountain chain. As storms drift to the east southeast, they will begin to impact portions of the Rio Grande valley and some locations in the eastern plains of the state. Storms will be capable of producing hefty downpours with locally heavy rainfall, gusty downburst winds, and large hail.

Confidence:

High confidence on development of scattered strong to severe storms over and near high terrain today.

Lower confidence exists with regard to the development of storms over the eastern plains this evening and overnight.

Confidence is fairly high in more numerous strong to severe storms on Sunday.

Visit weather.gov/abq or mobile.weather.gov for more detailed information for your specific area along with additional updates or call us at 888-386-7637 24×7.