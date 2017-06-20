Weekend sparkled with wines, brews, music and art

By
Ellen Miller-Goins
-

The 14th Annual Fine Art and Wine Festival Father’s Day weekend, Friday-Sunday (June 16-18) in Red River’s Brandenburg Park once again found the weather sunny – and warm, which encouraged lots of folks to come out for wine and brew samples and plenty of shopping for one-of-a-kind art, wearable art and crafts.

(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
Betsy Hunter, Matthew Buchta and Cru Jones of Oklahoma City think these wine slushies are just perfect for the warmer-than-everage day in Red River Friday (June 16). (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Melissa Haney came from Amarillo, Texas, to show her art. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Raku ceramics by Karen Surbeck of Cerrillos, New Mexico (near Santa Fe) (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Karen Deitrich of Phoenix Fiber Mill out of Olney Springs, Colorado, mans her booth while daughters Mary and Miranda warp a loom for weaving. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Brandi Slaybaugh of Sogno Toscano (a family farm in Tuscany) serves samples to Balinda Schehuer of Leveland, Texas. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Jeweler Rebecca McWilliams of Nogal (near Ruidoso). (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Woodworker Greg Faught with his one-of-a-kind creations. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Glass art by D & R Enterprises (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Red River Real Estate sponsored cooking demonstrations by Chef Daniel Bartlett of Colorado Springs (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Malibu Cowboy boots from the San Luis Valley in Colorado are always a welcome sight. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
Jeff Jones recently retired from the Red River Marshal’s department leaving more time for his leatherworking business. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Carrie Venezia (not pictured) and and Wes Black joined forces for BMP Catering, Red River.(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
Austin Fabian Olvera serves Noisy Water Wine to Ann Moe Ayres and Destine Moe. (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
(Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Windsongs by David Stanelle (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Colours of the wind by Lange Burnett of Taos (Chronicle photo by Ellen Miller-Goins)
Award winning photographer Jessica Duke of Eagle Nest (Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
Red River and Emory, Texas artist Burke Burns (Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
(Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
Claudette “The Bluz Queen” King, the youngest daughter of Blues Master B. B. King, was a huge highlight for the weekend. (Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
Mike Addington is one of several acts to perform at the festival. (Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
Ry Taylor (right) and Jesse Martinez. (Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)
Frank Venaglia Jr provided the skylift for this view of the overlooking the park. (Photo by Todd Michael, The Red River Miner)

