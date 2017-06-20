Weekend sparkled with wines, brews, music and art

Angel Fire Athletic Field (Allen Fields along same road that leads to Moreno Valley High School on the north side of Angel Fire).

We welcome all age groups as well as men and women. Bring your mitt. It’s 12″ softball. We will provide bats and balls. The field is state of the art artificial turf with a bounce to it that’s easy on the knees. We stress contact free play. Separate bases for runners and fielders. No need to tag home plate. Hope to see you there soon!

Contact: Milt Cohen (214) 708-1643

Gary Zientara (847) 951-6126