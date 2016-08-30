Wet through Friday, drier weather predicted

A wet early week period is shaping-up for much of central and eastern New Mexico, especially between the south central mountains and the Texas border where a couple inches of rain is possible. Moisture will increase from southeast to northwest over the next couple of days, brining good chances for rain all the way to the Continental Divide. Daytime temperatures will be below normal through at least mid week thanks to rain cooling and additional cloud cover. Temperatures will trend up late week and into the weekend, but good chances for storms will persist through at least Friday.