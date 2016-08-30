{"nof0":"Required fields missing","nof1":"Required Feidls Missing","nof2":"Invalid validation code please try again","nof3":"Thank you for submitting your event!","nof4":"Could not create event post, try again later!","nof5":"Bad nonce form verification, try again!","nof6":"You can only submit one event!"}

August is Hands On Art Month @ your library! In the final workshop of our August Art Seminars, artist Carol Rupp, will demonstrate fiber arts applique. Please drop by the library for a list of supplies.

Wet through Friday, drier weather predicted A wet early week period is shaping-up for much of central and eastern New Mexico, especially between the south central mountains and the Texas border where a couple inches of rain is possible. Moisture will increase from southeast to northwest over the next couple of days, brining good chances for rain all the way to the Continental Divide.

Variety is (again) the name of the game during Shortgrass The ShortGrass Music Festival presents its 12th season of finely crafted live music in the greater Cimarron neighborhood the weekend of Sept. 16 – 18. Featured this year will be The Magnolia Sisters Friday (Sept.

What do you write when you reach the top? "Nearby on a post was a wooden box containing a Bic pen on a length of string and a standard spiral notebook, its pages curled from the damp air. The notebook was the trail register (I had somehow expected it to be leather bound and funereal) and it was filled with eager entries...."

2nd Spare Part Arts event set for Sept. 4 Recycling old junk not only benefits the environment, it breathes new life into old objects that were once destined for the landfill. The 2nd Annual Spare Part Art Silent Auction Fundraiser is set for Sunday (Sept. 4) from 10 a.m. to – 1 p.m. Admission is free but proceeds from the silent auction will help fund public art projects in and around the Village of Angel Fire.