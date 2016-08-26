What do you write when you reach the top?

“Nearby on a post was a wooden box containing a Bic pen on a length of string and a standard spiral notebook, its pages curled from the damp air. The notebook was the trail register (I had somehow expected it to be leather bound and funereal) and it was filled with eager entries….” — Bill Bryson, “A Walk In The Woods”

Years ago I asked Rob Deyerberg, then a U.S. Forest Service Recreation Ranger at the Questa Ranger District, if I could see some of the “logs” people sign when they get to the top of Wheeler Peak, the highest point in New Mexico. He reached into the back of a file folder and extracted several plastic grocery bags.

“This is all I have,” he said, noting he may have been the first ranger to keep the logs. Each bag contained a hodge-podge of official notebooks, photographs — and, when the logs had filled, scrap pieces of paper filled with names of hikers anxious to record their summiting experience.

A permanent cairn at the peak’s summit holds a brass plaque commemorating the state’s highest point, at 13,161 feet, and a covered metal tube with several paper logs for recording successful summitings. Some, like those of us for whom Wheeler is (typically) an annual pilgrimage, merely note our names with the date — a row of names scrawled on lines and in margins recording only “I was here.”

Others want to brag, to extol the beauty of their surroundings, to praise, to give thanks like Oscar recipients, to honor a deceased friend or relative, and to acknowledge the soaring of their spirit.

On Aug. 17, 1999, Nikkiray Whoo wrote, “I made it. I concord [sic] Wheeler Peak. I am 10 years old. I want to thank my mom and dad for pushing me to clime [sic] Wheeler. I want to thank my friends Anna, Shara, Cierra, Katie, Brook, Katilyn and Lania, also Kyle Swanson, last but not least Camron. I would like to thank God most of all for keeping me safe. I made it.”

How high are we?

When Army first lieutenant George Montague Wheeler’s surveyors first measured New Mexico’s highest point sometime between 1871 and 1879, they left only tools of their trade but they had succeeded in mapping not only what is now the Wheeler Peak Wilderness area, but most of the high mountains in the Pecos Wilderness as well. Their topographical mapping was within 40 to 50 feet accurate by today’s standards and — while Wheeler’s survey was primarily to compile information for military strategists — because of criticism from competitors like John Wesley Powell, survey parties kept detailed scientific records of every animal, and insect, they saw.

Some 130 years later, travelers to Wheeler still document what they saw along the way, though more with wonder than any scientific purpose. “What are those friendly gopher-like critters?” Allison Buckle of Edinburgh, Scotland, wondered on July 24, 1999.

Had she looked back to July 3, she would have seen this entry from Marc Asch, “I liked it so much I had to come back to this mountain even if it meant carrying a 35 pound backpack and getting bit by a vicious marmot. (Yes, I’m not kidding, I really was bit by a marmot.)”

“Marmots and picas nibble gorp from weathered hands. Alpine mammals unite,” wrote Jed Appelrauth.

“Marmots have it tough up here, I’m sure,” wrote someone from Los Gatos, California, “but they don’t have mortgages and they don’t have opposable thumbs so they don’t have to carry a bunch of crap around.”

Lots of hikers, in fact noticed these rolly-polly cousins to woodchucks but a few, like Katy Maynard, Orlando, Florida, noticed the “adorable” chipmunks.

A lucky few, like Kerry Thompson — who recorded her visit on the back of a photocopied description of the Heart Lake Hike — were lucky enough to see big horn sheep.

But is was Wheeler’s scenic vistas that demanded many, many entries. This beautiful country is New Mexico?” asked Trask Bradbury of Colorado Springs. “I’m in awe. It beats rounding up cattle!”

“The clouds are moving by like traffic in a city,” an unknown hiker wrote. “What an amazing place!”

“This place is absolutely gorgeous. It makes me happy just to be alive. We have to make sure to preserve places like this.…”

Some pulled words from favorite writers to express their thoughts: “ ‘We are accustomed to the shackled form of a conquered monster, but [here] the earth seemed monstrous and free,’ ” Jeanette Lyman quoted from Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness.”

“Afoot and lighthearted I travel the open road, healthy and free, the world before me, the long brown path before me leading wherever I choose.” Walt Whitman

“You climb the mountain in an equilibrium between restlessness and exhaustion. Then when you’re no longer thinking ahead, each footstep isn’t just a means to the end but a unique event in itself.… It’s the sides of the mountain which sustain life, not the top.” Robert M. Pirsig, “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance.”

Some, like Beth Rhodes of Roswell, New Mexico, recorded their own poetry: “To be engulfed by the majestic mountain, covered by the fragrant breeze and surrounded with the flora redolent with fragrance is to be home in the bosom of the earth. Followed by the encompassing low clouds, fearing the impending rain — and needing to retrieve my friend and mountain man Patrick, I must go.”

‘God knew what he was doing’

Many, many hikers were compelled, like Chuck Hargrave of Lubbock, Texas, to spiritual joy: “This is worth every step! God knew exactly what he was doing.”

Some entries acknowledged “the creator” and “mother earth.” One adopted a pantheistic view: “What could possibly block our path from any god we seek so long as we give praises to our Mother Earth who nurtures us as Ra the sun who gives us life and sister wind who carries us up the steepest precipice. We are forged together by love for all eternity.”

Others admired the beauty — with a caveat: “Surrounded by such beauty is humbling,” wrote Erik Marr. “Beer at bottom will be good!”

“I’ll write something important once my head stops spinning! Amazing place, amazing view,” said Scot Moye of Albuquerque.

‘It’s cold, so very, very cold’

The weather was also a frequent topic: Michael White of Charlotte, N.C, who was a member of Philmont Services staff in 1999, wrote, “I am inspired to put some extremely meaningful quote in this book. However, it appears that the Red Sea is about to part and one hell of a rainstorm is about to engulf us.”

“Calm day! Only 70 mph wind. This mountain is a lot taller than the ones we have in Georgia.” Chad Pannell.

“Made it on my second attempt. The first time, I got a late start and was chased down the mountain by a late thunderstorm. I was about 30 minutes from the tree line and it started hailing and lightning. Do you have any idea what hail does to a $2 folding poncho?” Judd Maroney

Worth coming back to see the mountain in a different mood. Dark and cloudy last time, bright and sunny today.” Corey Kesler

“”Fog, fog, wonderful fog!”

“Caught in a sleet storm.”

“My first time in a cloud.”

“It’s cold, so very, very cold.…” someone wrote July 24, 1999, yet in November that year, Vermonter Jack Rodie wrote, “Warm, dressed in T-shirt and shorts. Great hike.…”

Many, many hikers logged in during winter months but Charlie Haas made it his goal to be the first in 2002: “Midnight, Jan. 1, 2002. Happy New Year! May each summit bring new joy and the new year bring many new adventures!”

‘Wow I hurt!’

More than a few commented on the altitude: “I can’t believe I’m still breathing.” Ted ‘Shred’ Turpish, Albuquerque

“No oxygen!” Devin Shaw, Corsicana, Texas

“I feel so light headed.… My asthma is killing me.… However, I loved it. You can do it.” Richard Holt, St. George, Utah

And some just complained in general: “On the first hill, the first one you see, you really should put a sign that says ‘This is not Wheeler Peak!’ It was fun and hard.” Lynsie Mann, Bridgeport, Massachusetts.

“Wish we had snowshoes. Due to bad planning are eating nothing but dried apricots.… Boots are soaking. May as well drive to Colorado.”

“My feet hurt, my legs hurt, I can’t breathe well and I feel dizzy but other than that, I’m just a huge ray of sunshine!” Dan & Doug, Oklahoma City

‘No marmots in Wisconsin’

For some, Wheeler is a tick mark on their own log — one of 50 high points they feel compelled to conquer.

At 13,161 feet above sea level, Wheeler Peak is the highest point in New Mexico. It’s eighth among all the highest state points in the nation — Mt. McKinley is number one at 20,320 feet; Florida is number 50 at 345 feet.

No one knows when the first “High Pointer” signed his or her name in these logs, but many since have logged ascents — and listed other accomplishments as they tick off high points in all 50 states: “This is our first highest point in a state since Timm’s Hill in Wisconsin, elevation 1,951 feet. Scenery’s a bit different here. Takes a lot longer to hike up, too. I like this one better — no marmots in Wisconsin.” Carl Noennig.

For his first entry in summer, 1999, Marc Asch of Marlborogh, Massachusetts, wrote, “We made it! I’ve hiked a lot in the Appalachians but this is something else. This is my 10th high point (others are Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Delaware). Only 40 more to go! I can’t wait to climb them all.”

One fellow seemed surprised to be entering his name at at: “So there really is a sign in. I thought everyone was yanking my chain.”

— Editor’s Note: A version of this article first appeared in the Sangre de Cristo Chronicle’s 2003 Summer Enchantment magazine.