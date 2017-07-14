Wild Horse Mesa equines need water for summer

It is so nice to have winter behind us for another year. Babies are still coming; we are up to about 20 so far. All are in good health and are amazing little creatures. Two-thirds are colts and one-third fillies. They range in age from 3 months to a day old. Now is a good time of year for a tour.

Even though we had a good snow melt, the ponds are nothing but mud already. We need help with water for the summer. Water has to be trucked in several times a week, at $45 a load of 400 gallons. We filled up a 300-gallon tank at 3 p.m. on Saturday (July 8) and it was empty by 5 p.m. and they were begging for more. Forty horses in five bands had been waiting all day for the water delivery.

Now that the pond is down to the mud, we have to get them lined or Melby Ranch will not help fill them through the summer. Spirit of the Wild Horse, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has plenty of stock tanks, but can’t afford the water. Any help with water purchases would be a blessing. Tax-deductible donations can be made on PayPal: spirit.of.the.wild.horse@gmail.com or mailed to SWH POB 100 Costilla, NM 87524.